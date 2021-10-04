DEAR ANNIE: Don't forget finances

My sister and brother both live within 5 miles of our mother. Our mom was not part of the falling out. She was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago and lost her driving privileges over a year ago.

Our brother rarely calls mom or offers to give her rides, and he never stops by to check on her. When she calls him for help, or just to chat, he acts like she is a complete inconvenience (actually, this isn't a new behavior). He's even retired!

We don't mind being the ones she calls for help and rides, but we do get angry that he won't take 20 minutes out of his week, or even his month, to see how she's doing. It would make her day to get a visit or a phone call.

Our question is: Are we required to let him know when Mom really starts going downhill or if something serious happens to her before then?

We're both feeling like he's lost that privilege, but it probably wouldn't matter to him anyway, considering his behavior up to this point. Also, there is no chance of a reconciliation. He and his wife are incredibly self-centered people who think they are saints. — Simmering Sisters