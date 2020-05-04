DEAR ANNIE: Don't Forget These Heroes

Dear Caring Parent: Paramedics and EMTs are indeed heroes during this pandemic, and we thank them for all of their hard work. You have every right to speak up for your son.

Dear Annie: My parents originally made me executor of their trust. My brother, who is now 59, caused them nothing but heartache and trouble. He was fired from three jobs that I know of, and he was given a dishonorable military discharge. He has never been close to my two sisters or other brother.

My husband died, and my parents both had dementia. My brother came to live with them and "take care" of them. My parents then made him executor of their trust.

Both of my parents passed of old age. We find out now that my dad closed the trust, all the safe deposit boxes and put everything, $700,000, into a JOINT checking account with my brother.

None of us are included in the will, and my brother got it all including mom's jewelry. Is there a way we can sue him for fraud? — Heartbroken