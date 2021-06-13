DEAR ANNIE: Don't ignore dementia

However, it was a test of my last ounce of patience. I felt our table was being ignored. I observed more than one table being seated and served drinks before our server made an appearance at our table. I voiced my frustration to my son, and he thought I was being unreasonable.

Five minutes later, we still had not seen our server. "Be patient," he said. It turned out we had a different server than our surrounding tables did. OK. After another five minutes, my husband finally located our server to ask her to take our drink order. I calculated that we spent 30 minutes waiting for this server to finally realize we were part of her table array.

Am I being difficult for wanting the same amount of service that the other restaurant patrons were receiving? — Just Want the Same Service

Dear Same Service: It sounds as if you just had a new or inexperienced server at your table. Everyone starts with a difference experience level when beginning a new job. Yes, you probably should be a little more patient. However, it is understandable that when you go out to eat, you would like the same service as everyone else.

Maybe you should talk with the management of the restaurant and let them know that it took a very long time to be served. Don't do it in a combative way. Instead, try to help the restaurant out by making them aware of a shortcoming they can fix, especially after all the hardships restaurants have endured during the pandemic. But 30 minutes of waiting to be served is way too long a time in any restaurant.

