DEAR ANNIE: Don't let dogs attack again

So, should I just accept that as the justice, or is there something else that I should do? — Sincerely Confused

Dear Confused: You can have faith that God will deliver justice in the end while still pursuing justice yourself in the here and now. Your concern transcends even your trauma: It's about making sure that this never happens to anyone else. You are rightly terrified. From the sound of it, it's not a matter of if these dogs will injure someone else but when.

I urge you to contact your local authorities, repeatedly, if necessary. There's no way that it's legal for your neighbors to allow their dogs to roam free like that, especially when they have a history of violence. The very least they could do is put up a fence.

I hope you are seeking therapy. Untreated PTSD can take a heavy toll both physically and mentally over the long term.

As a supplement to therapy, I would recommend the book "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma" by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk. I am so sorry that this truly horrible thing happened to you. I pray that one day you can again enjoy your daily walks in the sun.