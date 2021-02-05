DEAR ANNIE:Don't risk wedding regret

Dear Annie: My husband is estranged from his adult children and ex-wife, through no fault of his own. His son is getting married this summer, and recently we learned that we'll be invited, despite his having cut off contact with his dad years ago. We're not sure whether to go to the ceremony. It will most likely be awkward for both of us. — RSVP Pondering

Dear RSVPP: You're far more likely to regret not going than you are to regret going. If you go and it's awkward, then at least you can say that you went and put it behind you. Sit it out and your husband might always wonder whether he should have gone.

Dear Annie: I've been with my husband for six years, and we've been married for four. There are a lot of issues and problems. One of these he knew I was battling when he first met me about two years prior to us getting together. I've been in many long-term relationships and am pretty accommodating of partner's wishes and idiosyncrasies in general, and I can brush off disagreements easily. But my husband said something recently that has sent me into a tailspin. He said he wants us to have a girlfriend. I can't, and I won't. And now just the thought of him and another women even talking drives me out of my mind. But I can't get past the fact that he wants to sleep with another woman. Do I just force myself to go with this and find a woman who is reasonably agreeable to me? Otherwise, he said he's going to divorce me. I hurt like I've never hurt in my life. — Worried Wife