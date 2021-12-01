DEAR ANNIE: Don't second-guess past

Dear Annie: This letter is addressed to all those who think back on a first love and believe their feelings are undiminished.

I did that and had the ability to discreetly check back on that love. I found that he had told his wife he was glad he married her because he never could have married an independent woman, which is what I am. I also found out that he had spent the last several years of his life in a facility as an Alzheimer's patient.

There's a country song with the lyrics "thank God for unanswered prayers." I certainly did. Sometimes, the past shouldn't become the present. — I'm Thankful

Dear Thankful: Yes, living in the past or fantasizing about what might have been with a love from our youth seems to be a part of human nature, but it can be a dangerous part if taken to extremes. As you discovered, you were right to let it go.

Dear Annie: The letter from the woman whose husband was not listening when she talked to him spoke loudly to me.