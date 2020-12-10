DEAR ANNIE: Dread birthday? Evade it

Dear Annie: I am approaching my 72nd birthday. I am an only child. My dad died in 1995. My mother was nearly 97 when she died in 2004.

Ever since my mom died, I have become very despondent as my birthday approached.

The day of my birthday could not go by quickly enough.

My wife and my two adult sons walk on eggshells on my birthday. They want to celebrate the day with me, and I want no part of it. I tell them that I would be glad to celebrate the occasion but not until after the actual date has gone by. I was hoping as the years passed since my mom passed away that time would heal. Unfortunately, it has not. Any suggestions? — Dreading the Day

Dear Dreading: I hope you don't mind my saying this, but happy birthday. If you want to celebrate your birthday on a different date, then, by all means, go for it. There's no harm in doing so. In fact, I think it's a smart compromise: It gives your wife and kids a chance to celebrate you, without causing you undue anxiety.