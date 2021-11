DEAR ANNIE: Dream guy missing front teeth

Over those years, some of our individual friends became mutual friends. Invitations for events were, of course, extended to us as a couple or individually with a plus one.

Over the past two years, the relationship ended. Soon after, I accepted a date with someone I loosely knew who is not local to the area where I live. This relationship quickly grew into an exclusive relationship.

After the dissolution of the past relationship, I started getting invitations for "one," no guest, from the now-mutual friends. My ex also gets invited. Originally, some of the statements were that there was concern he would behave poorly if I was there with my new significant other. I have told inviters to please not extend this type of invitation to me as I do not consider it a real invitation. It's disrespectful to my current boyfriend to expect him to be OK not being welcome to attend an event with me when my ex would be there.

Can you please weigh in on this type of invitation and how I can get people to understand this is not OK? — Moved On But Feeling the Pushback From Friends

Dear Moved On: It's common for friends to feel caught in the middle after a breakup — especially the breakup of an 18-year relationship.