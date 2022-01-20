DEAR ANNIE: Drive While High, Get a DUI

Dear Annie: I had a high school boyfriend 47 years ago but left him. He came to my house the day before I was marrying someone else and begged me not to marry him, but I did. Long story short, after getting divorced, I tried to find him, but I couldn't. I married again and got divorced again. I then focused on trying to find him again only to find out he's been dead since 2007. I don't know how to process my guilt and grief and wondering what might have been. He never got married nor had any kids. Missing him after all these years. — Nostalgic and Regretful

Dear Nostalgic and Regretful: It's easy to romanticize the things we don't have, the relationships that could have been, the ones who got away. But think back to 47 years ago: There was a reason you left him. There was a reason you married someone else. You did the best you could with the information you had. Stop beating yourself up.