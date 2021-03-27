DEAR ANNIE: Ease up, own worst boss

If you want to stay with the hotel, then tell management you will only be doing the standard eight-hour days from here on out. If they give you trouble, you can look into employment law in your state. In some states, even salaried exempt employees are entitled to overtime compensation.

On the other hand, if you've already made up your mind to take this new job, then congratulations! Type up a dated letter of resignation addressed to your supervisor, noting your final day. And when you start your new job, be careful not to work yourself too hard. It sounds as though you might be your own worst boss.

Dear Annie: Why do so many restaurant servers use the same cloth to wipe off tables and chairs and even spills on the floor? It happens in fast-food restaurants and in fine dining establishments. I would feel much better if one cloth was used for tables and another color cloth for seats. I know restaurants are stressed right now and I don't want to add more to their plates, but each time I see that cloth go from table to table and seat to table I wonder how many germs went with it. Yuck! -- Grossed Out

Dear Grossed Out: The damp cloth is likely being continuously soaked in a strong sanitizing solution that kills virtually all germs. And for what it's worth, your food should be on a plate and your silverware on a napkin -- not in direct contact with the table. But if it bothers you, I encourage you to bring sanitizing wipes with you so you can run over the table yourself for peace of mind. I think a lot of us will be taking such extra precautions for many years to come.

