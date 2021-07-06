DEAR ANNIE: Estranged by her disbelief

You can heal and become stronger than before, but the 13-year-old girl has to heal first. Once you tell her that it was not her fault what happened to her, and your adult self starts to heal, your relationship with your mother and sister will shift. Even if they don't say they believe you, you will better understand that it is too painful for them to admit it. Best of luck to you, and my hope is that your heart begins to heal itself. You are not alone on this journey.

I recommend reading "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma" by Bessel van der Kolk.

Dear Annie: One of my nieces got married years ago. Both the bride and groom were fresh out of school — law school for one and a master's degree for the other. Knowing they were planning to live in a very expensive city and state and were both going to be working in entry-level civil service and entry-level university jobs, my husband and I gave a generous financial gift and heartfelt card with a personal note.