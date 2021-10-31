DEAR ANNIE: Ex-boyfriend claims he's changed

Dear Annie: I am a 54-year-old man who has been a teacher for over 20 years. I'm a confident and intelligent person who graduated with honors from a good university. I am married with two children, and a U.S. Army veteran.

My problem is that there are two people in my life, my boss and my wife, who speak to me like I'm a complete idiot. Much of what I say to them is contradicted, corrected or outright disagreed with. It's gotten to the point that I don't even feel like talking to them anymore.

I have begun to predict what they'll call me out on, and I'm almost always right. The thing is I'm not as wrong as they would have me believe. Their point of view is just different from mine.

I'm tired of trying to talk to them, and I hate that feeling. When I do stand up for myself, I'm suddenly an overreacting jerk who they are shocked and appalled at. This has been a problem all my adult life, from other ex-bosses and ex-girlfriends to former co-workers.

My current co-workers and my few friends have noticed it, too, and can't understand why they treat me this way. I don't understand it either. Any suggestions? — Confused and Frustrated