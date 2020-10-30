DEAR ANNIE: Ex-hubby persistent pest

Dear Annie: I have a dilemma. My ex-husband, who is the father of our two children (ages 16 and 17), always seems to end up back in my day-to-day life. He has stayed with me at least four times since we have been divorced. He always gets me with a sob story about why he needs to stay at my house with me and the kids.

Currently, he has been staying with us for three months, because he decided to rent his home out and I was his backup plan apparently. I don't want a romantic relationship with him and I'm trying to be diplomatic when telling him to get out. By the way, every place I've lived since our divorce, he has used the address to send his mail. I'm tired of his smothering nature but I want to maintain a civil friendship for the sake of the kids. Help! Is there a way out of this tangled situation? — Smothered in Georgia

Dear Smothered: The next time he starts up with one of these sob stories, plug your ears. There is no excuse for his imposing on you this way. And by desperately inserting himself into your life, he's preventing you both from beginning to heal and move on with your lives.