DEAR ANNIE: Extending generosity to parents

Dear Annie: I'm having a difficult time accepting my parents for what I perceive as stinginess. They are retired, upper-middle class (at least), have paid off their nice home and have money to travel. My dad grew up upper-middle class and so did mom.

My problem is that they have never been generous. They didn't pay a cent for college for any of their five children. Hence, only two have a degree. They paid $3,000 to each of two daughters' weddings and gave $5,000 to each child for the purchase of a house. That's where it ends.

We were raised to be independent, and we are. However, I and a sibling have come on hard times at different times in the past, and they refused to help with monetary gifts unless it was a loan. They loaned me $5,000, which I paid off within two years, and my sister paid off a similar loan within a year.

They see their grandchildren (who are local) only on holidays or birthdays and never seek them out. Although the kids are well-behaved, my parents never babysit. When they see other grandparents babysitting on a regular basis, my parents, with disdain, call them crazy.