DEAR ANNIE: Family introductions

Dear Annie: My son, "Rick," and a former friend of his, "Cherie," had a baby together. I love Cherie and the baby so much, and I'm fortunate that I get to see my grandson every other week. My issue is, how do I introduce Cherie to family members who have never met her?

I'm also not sure how to introduce the woman whom Rick is currently dating. I really don't care for her, but they live together. How should I introduce her to the family? — Mum Mom

Dear Mum: Keep it simple. Introduce Cherie by name and as the mother of your grandson. Introduce Rick's girlfriend as Rick's girlfriend because that's what she is, whether you like it or not.

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for five years. We have a beautiful daughter, and we've got a son on the way. But I keep finding my husband using dating websites and chatrooms for singles. When I ask him about it, he gets angry and says, "That's from months ago!" But whenever I check the browser history, there are always more recently visited websites. He says that he never talks to anyone, just looks. How can I make him see that I love him and that those are not sites for married people? Should I just give up and end the marriage? I'm at a loss. — Taken for Granted