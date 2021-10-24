DEAR ANNIE: Family is where you are

My advice from a military wife is to learn a very valuable lesson: Your family is where you are, and if others want to join you, wonderful. But make your own memories for your family. And, most importantly, do not feel even one bit of guilt. — Retired Navy in Washington State

Dear Retired Navy: You are right that family is where you are and that sharing with people who appreciate it is very rewarding. I'm sorry your daughters did not get an opportunity to grow close to your husband's parents, but it is good that your mother participated in their upbringing. I hope you will continue to provide a welcome home with open arms to your in-laws, and maybe, before it's too late, they will join you for a holiday. Thank you for sharing your experiences and observations.

Dear Annie: My husband has control issues. He is aware that he has them, and he really tries hard to keep them in check.

We are finally at a place in our marriage where I can make decisions about our home, such as interior decorating and small remodeling jobs. I have a design and merchandising degree, and I am the one who manages the home while he works in an office most days, so it makes sense to both of us for me to be "in charge" of these things.