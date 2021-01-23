DEAR ANNIE: Feeling frustrated by family

Dear Annie: All my life, since I was a kid, I always got abuse, judgment and blame from my family. Now, as an adult, I still get all of that. When I got divorced, my family thought it was their right to judge and blame me. And they cut me off like I didn't exist.

It's like I did some terrible crime so they had to punish me. There have been so many family functions and gatherings over the last few years, but no one invited me, as though I didn't matter. It was hard, but I tried to deal with it, and slowly moved on with my new normal.

Then, earlier this year, out of nowhere, my sister contacted me after so many years as if nothing happened. And she still seems to think that they did nothing wrong. And I have a hard time accepting what my sisters and brother did to me.

So, I expressed to them that I was still upset about the way they treated me in the past — and then the attacks started. They said that the reason I was divorced was because I was so difficult.

Just to be clear, they were the ones who cut me off. I didn't break my relations with them. But it looks like that is the only way they will accept me is if I agree that (the divorce) was all my fault, that I deserved to be cut off. How do I accept it? I am a human being and didn't deserve such cruelty and punitive behaviors.