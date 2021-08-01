DEAR ANNIE: Financing friend debt folly

Editor's note: The following column was previously published in 2016.

Dear Annie: My wife and I are in a pickle. We are friends with another couple, "Josh" and "Vanessa." Vanessa happens to be a teacher at our kids' school. One day, I was picking up my offspring and started chatting with her. I could tell she was sad and asked her about it. That's when the floodgates opened.

She started telling me how she's racked up credit card debt, and she said Josh doesn't know about it. Josh has been under a lot of stress, and she doesn't want to tell him. I consoled her and asked how much, thinking maybe a few hundred bucks.

Her: "17."

Me: "Thousand?"

Her: (slowly nods)

I lied and told her it's OK. I also told her she has to tell Josh. She agreed and said she's planning on doing it next month, after he's past a deadline at work. Then she asked whether my wife and I would lend her $500 for the time being so she could pay the minimum. I told her we'd talk it over.