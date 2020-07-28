DEAR ANNIE: Find long-lost siblings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Shortly after I was born, my mother and biological father divorced. My mother later married the man who I grew up with and will always call "Dad."

I didn't know about all of this until I was about 12 years old when my parents told me that my grandmother from my biological father wanted to see me after all these years. Over the years, I kept in touch with my grandmother until she passed away about 11 years ago. During that time, she only briefly mentioned my father. I knew that my father had remarried and had other children, but I knew that his new wife would not allow any mention of me to the other children.

Last year, I found my uncle and his son on Facebook and found out my father had died five years previously. I also found out that I had three brothers and two sisters.

I am 55 years old. Is it strange that I want to meet them, at least via email or social media? And since they presumably don't know I exist, should I? — Curious