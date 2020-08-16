DEAR ANNIE: Find way to make friends

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: How do you make friends when you are older? I am 60 years old, and I've never been a "joiner" or good at making friends. I do have a couple of friends who I see once in a while, but I haven't had a best friend since high school (and she wasn't that good a friend, it turned out). The vast majority of my social activities involve my husband's family. If I do step out of my comfort zone to become involved in something, it may give me something to do for an hour or two, but it never results in a friendship. It seems at my age that everyone has longstanding friendships, and they are all so busy (with their friends!) and don't need another friend. And I don't know how to make that first move. I feel so awkward and socially inept.

My husband travels frequently for work, so I am home alone, days on end, without a single text or call from anyone. One of my kids might text, but they have their own lives. It seems like everyone has tons of friends, and I would be happy with just one. How do I get out of this lonely pit that I'm in and develop a social circle? Or even make just one good friend? — Lonely Later in Life