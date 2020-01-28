DEAR ANNIE: Finding support

My wonderful wife talked to some Al-Anon members concerning my drinking and behavior. Because she loves me, she followed their advice, and, because she did, I took my last drink on the evening of Feb. 20, 1985. Al-Anon members take no prisoners. Because my wife decided to go to Al-Anon, I am alive today. We have been married for 55 years, and I have no desire to drink. My suggestion is for the husband to get involved with the Al-Anon program. — One Day at a Time

Dear Readers: Thank you again for recommending Al-Anon and telling your stories. There was one reader with a different perspective, and her letter follows:

Dear Annie: It was apparent to me that this letter by "Anonymous" is only about the writer and his supposed problems. There was no real mention of the alcoholic, her name, her feelings, her circumstances or even her supposed crimes or attempts at healing, just judgment, blame, self-pity and latent sexism.

Who could live with that pathetic, emotional mess, cold sober, all those Hank Williams men with broken hearts? Why is his letter about his changed world, when she is the one at medical risk?