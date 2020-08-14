DEAR ANNIE: Flouting gnaws at gym rat

Dear Annie: In this trying time — or anytime — could you please remind all parents not to let their children snub, belittle and malign substitute teachers. I had 34 years of teaching experience when I substituted. Each time I substituted, I had children under age 8, who would: not stand upon request, not put books, crayons away upon request and not pick up a dropped pencil or jacket upon request. Don't parents teach children we are taking their place as adults responsible for their care? Don't parents know we all have college degrees and are trained to teach? Some like me have specialty certifications and get called in for that reason alone.

Also, it would be wonderful if teachers left a weekly lesson plan book in the desk by Friday night in the event of illness or tragedy over the weekend. —Besieged Substitute

Dear Besieged: I don't know why having a substitute teacher that brings out the worst even in the best-behaved classes, but it does. I'm grateful for substitute teachers who keep showing up for our children in spite of this treatment. We need you!