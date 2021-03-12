DEAR ANNIE: Forgive usurper sister

All I can gather is that she moved into a condo earlier in the year and wanted to have everyone for Christmas. Had she asked me if she could've hosted Christmas, then I gladly would've let her.

Since then, I've hardly seen my sister. She started "forgetting" my birthdays. She still kept in touch with my daughters, and her husband and daughter have come to my house for get-togethers. But she always says she's too busy.

I'd just like to know what you think about what happened. Was I being overly sensitive about the Christmas meal? Obviously, she never intends to apologize for the disaster, and I'm sure it's too late now anyway. I just wonder what an outsider would think. — Sidelined Sister

Dear Sidelined: Your sister might never apologize, but you can still forgive her. Do it for your own sake. Write a letter expressing how hurt you've been by her actions over the last six years. Then write another letter expressing how you love her anyway. Don't mail either of them.

Treat it as a therapeutic exercise, to process your feelings and air frustrations.

Then try reaching out to her. Express how you've felt sad that she hasn't been in your life much these past few years and that you'd like to change that. Hopefully, that ice between you two will start to melt. You're sisters, and it would be a sin to let one holiday meal ruin your relationship for the rest of your life.

