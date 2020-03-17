DEAR ANNIE: Forgiving abusive father

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

I hope I've explained this clearly. My point is this: I unloaded my heart into this letter, said all the things I had never been able to say to him while he was alive and cleansed my soul of the pain I had endured. At the same time, I forgave him for his responses, because I could now understand he was clueless as to how he could have controlled and healed himself.

I firmly believe that he did his very best with what knowledge he had at the time.

If others who deal with this dilemma were able to write a letter, as I did, it may help them to heal. The purpose of my letter was to heal myself, which it did — completely. The purpose was not to heal my dad; it was way too late for that, as it usually is.

Unfortunately, writing letters will not heal all people. His abuse toward me was never intentional, as some cases are.

My heart goes out to those who have lived through intentional abuse. For that, I have only compassion for the victims. For the perpetrators, there is no explanation, no acceptance, no forgiveness from me. Others, who are much better than me, might be able to find forgiveness.