DEAR ANNIE: Forgiving friends for traveling

Now you seem to be a very responsible citizen and already know that. I'm guessing that your friend is running scared. She doesn't want to deal with the anxiety of what is going on in the world and thinks she can escape to Florida. It was a poor decision. That said, she is your friend and she made a mistake. We all make mistakes. But let it go. If you hold a grudge, then it will hurt you more than her.

However, once she returns from Florida, make sure she self-quarantines for 14 days before you get together.

Please be safe and well.

Dear health care workers, doctors, nurses, hospital cleaning crews, police officers, firefights and everyone on the front lines fighting this pandemic:

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

You go into the danger when most people run away from it. You put your own life on the line day after day and night after night, to protect those who are sick and need you.

You are soldiers in a different kind of war. A war against an invisible enemy. You exemplify courage and bravery. You might be scared, as is natural, but you go in despite your fear, for a greater good — to save lives.