DEAR ANNIE: Forgot 'in sickness' vow

It is completely understandable that his actions have impacted you, but now it is time to free yourself of that toxic relationship. Go to counseling with your husband and see if he can make a complete change in behavior and be there for you, or move on and find someone who sees and appreciates you for the beautiful woman you are. One of the vows we take in marriage is "in sickness and in health." He seems not to take that one seriously, for when he had addiction troubles, you stood by him, and after you had major surgeries, he left you emotionally and physically. I wish you the best of luck and have faith that you will find your self-esteem again.

Dear Annie: I was a cellist in a chamber group, and for one of our performances, I was particularly nervous because my part was so crucial to the piece. As we were setting up, I shared my concern with the violist. He replied, "The only one who remembers your mistake is you."

Oftentimes, as you know, we put too much weight on our own mistakes and never, if reminded or asked, recall another's. We humans are too self-absorbed to think that any faux pas events are remembered by others. — Only We Know

Dear Only We Know: Thank you for your uplifting letter. It is certainly true, and a good reminder. And thank the violist for us.