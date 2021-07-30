DEAR ANNIE: Forsake fee, 'friend'

She lives with a boyfriend, too, so she is not alone, and she also talks to all their children daily. So, I don't know what she needs from Mark.

I guess I just find myself wondering, why do she and Mark have to communicate every week behind my back?

Should I continue to give him his privacy? Am I being overly sensitive? Should they maybe talk on the phone or text in front of me instead? Because what bugs me is that it seems so secretive. I share everything with him.

I tried suggesting that he limit his contact with his ex to just emergencies and matters regarding their kids, but he got upset. Should I let it go? —Vexed By the Ex Texts

Dear VBTET: In a word, yes. It sounds like he and his ex-wife are friends, and he probably talks to her when you're not around because he worries you'll get upset. He might be more open about it if you adopt a more accepting attitude toward their friendship. When you find yourself feeling insecure, gently bring your attention back to the facts:

No. 1: He and his ex have been divorced for decades, and if they wanted to get back together, they would have done so a while ago.

No. 2: It's not a bad thing that he is friendly with the mother of his children. In fact, that's a great sign.