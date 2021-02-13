DEAR ANNIE:From giving to Grinch

Dear Annie: I have a good one for you, Annie. This past Christmas, I assembled Italian-dinner care packages for two of my neighbors, with jars of my homemade sauce, homemade meatballs, Italian bread and boxes of spaghetti. For one of the neighbors, I also included a nice candle and a throw blanket. She had knee surgery last year, and I wanted her to know I was thinking of her. She has three grown sons so I included a lot of meatballs and sauce. To the other neighbors, I gave just the sauce and meatballs. The young children in that family wrote me a thank-you note.

For one friend, "Sherry," I made a Christmas tree out of fabric (with lights on it) and a scarf made of pom poms — real pretty. I gave her husband, "Raymond," an antique truck with small added Christmas trees, like the truck was hauling the trees. I gave another set of friends, "Mary" and "Will," my crafted tree and truck, too, along with sausage, cheese and crackers.

I got a few gifts from Sherry and Raymond but nothing from Mary and Will or any of my neighbors. I called and left a voicemail with the ones who did give me a gift and asked to give me a call if they were happy with the gifts I gave them. I never heard a work of thanks from anyone. I wasn't upset they gave me nothing, but I was hurt and upset that I didn't even get a thank-you. I did call one couple and let them know I would not be exchanging gifts next year. I have had it, doing for others and receiving nothing in return. How rude people are. I work and I have limited time and still I worked hard on the things I gave them and can't even get a thank-you. What do you think about that? — No, Thanks