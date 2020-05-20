DEAR ANNIE: Frustrated on front line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I am a USPS mail carrier. My husband was sent home six weeks ago, with pay, while I head out every morning to the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

I've been angry and resentful, and scared. It was most acute about two weeks ago, and, after some tears and talks, I've calmed down somewhat. I just keep looking ahead and cannot wait for this to end. — Husband at Home

Dear Husband at Home: Your fear and anger are very understandable. And yet you have been going out there and delivering our mail anyway. That is called courage.

Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather, it is having fear and doing it anyway. You are a hero and we thank you very much for your service to humanity.

Dear Annie: I wanted to inform the grandfather who was resentful about waiting in lines at the amusement park that the Fastpass is not just for those who are wealthy and can afford to pay for the pass.

It is also for children with disabilities so they do not have to wait in lines.