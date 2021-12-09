DEAR ANNIE:Game night takes turn

Dear Annie: I've been in a friend group that plays board games nearly every month for 25 years. We all know one another from working at a startup in Colorado nearly 30 years ago. We don't work together anymore, but we still play games together frequently. It has been tough during COVID-19, but we have played a few games online infrequently.

Cautiously, we are starting to get back together in person. The rub is, I'm fed up with one of our friends. He was the boss all those years ago, and he still feels self-important and controlling. He does not seem to know how to behave in social situations. We put up with it when he was the boss, and then, 20 years ago, he found out that he suffers from bipolar disorder and depression. My son has the same conditions, and I have taken the National Alliance on Mental Illness training and have a special place in my heart for people who suffer from mental illness.

Since that discovery and diagnosis, we have put up with his behaviors. Over the years, it has become easy to tell when he is truly suffering and when he's just using it as an excuse to behave badly. He started this games group, and we always play at his house. That's not really a problem, but he just uses this and everything as a controlling behavior.