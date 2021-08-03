DEAR ANNIE: Getting career off cruise control

Editor's note: The following column was previously published in 2016.

Dear Annie: I've been working at the same car dealership for five years, since I graduated high school. When I started, it was just a job. I thought I would do this and then figure out what I really want to do. Then I started to make some money, and I got decent at selling. A week turned into a month, which turned into a year, and here I am at 23.

I got married last year, and my wife and I now have a 6-month-old baby girl. She is the love of my life, and I wouldn't trade her for the world. But part of me regrets that I never went to college before starting a family. I don't want to be a car salesman my entire life.

I'd really like to pursue a degree and study business. I am only 23 and know that I have a long way to go, but the past five years have flown by so quickly, and I want to make sure that I am not on a path I will regret. I love my daughter and her mother. I don't hate my job, but I can't imagine doing this for the rest of my life. What should I do? — Stuck Salesman