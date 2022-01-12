DEAR ANNIE: Going Mobile

Dear Annie: When I was 10, I began asking for a phone. Every kid in my class had one, and I was being left out and bullied because I was the only kid without one. Now, three years later, I finally have a phone!

But my mom has restricted my access to it; I can use my phone only when she says so. I'm not allowed to text my friends — even though it's the only way to keep in touch now that we aren't in any of the same classes. The same applies to social media. No Instagram or Snapchat. My mom doesn't love technology, and she doesn't understand that this is the only way to keep in touch. Is she right that I'm being unreasonable? Please help! — Odd Girl Out

Dear Odd Girl Out: I have no doubt that she has your best interests at heart and is trying to protect you from some of the very real dangers that social media and even text messaging can have. Nonetheless, technology is something that not only is here to stay but is going to become even more present in our lives. Have a conversation with your mother about this, and try to understand her reasons for keeping you off social media.