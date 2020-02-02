DEAR ANNIE: Gracefully declining saying grace

Dear Annie: This has been bothering me for several years. I am 75 years old. I grew up saying the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord's Prayer and singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" every morning in elementary school. Those days are gone. I was slow to accept that the pledge and prayer might offend, but I've come around.

Now, I find that I dislike being forced to bow my head, when I'm out at a restaurant with friends or at their homes for dinner, before meals whenever someone at the table announces, "Let's hold hands and bless this food!" Of course, no one objects, but I've wanted to speak up on many occasions. I know I would be judged as an atheist, which I'm not. I often will hold hands and look around to see who else is peeking.

I feel it is out of place for anyone to force prayer on others unless it is in their own home.

I soon will have a large group at my home for a dinner meeting. I know someone will do the "join hands" bit. I want to say: "My home; my choice. Let's eat!" I'm fine with the criticism I know I'll get (mostly behind my back), but I feel strongly I should not be forced to publicly pray in my own home. — Old Codger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up