DEAR ANNIE: Grandson's activities too feminine?

Dear Annie: Thank you for telling "Black Sheep" to explore her options for college. My husband was accepted into a prestigious private college right out of high school. Neither of his parents said anything about this potentially life-changing accomplishment, and the cost would have been astronomical, so he just put himself through community college, followed by a state university. He saved his acceptance letter all these years (49, to be exact), and not going to that university is one of his biggest regrets. Now we know we should have asked for help, but back then we were young and dumb and didn't know where to turn. Also, we thought small. We came from very little; we'd never been told to think big. I say believe in yourself and there's no telling where life will take you. But don't hesitate to ask for help! — Older and Wiser