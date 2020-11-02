DEAR ANNIE: Granny feeling guilty

Dear Annie: I am the mother of four adult children. My oldest daughter has three children, and she and her husband live an hour and a half away. They are looking to move near me next year.

Annie, I worked for 40 years for the same employer, and I am looking to retire and move south. This has always been my desire. I only stayed in New Jersey because I was divorced and needed to stay in the same state as my ex-husband because of the children. Now I feel guilty and that I must stay. — Guilty Grandma

Dear Guilty: You have the right to move south and enjoy warm weather during retirement, but your daughter has the right to know how you feel. Before she uproots her family to live closer to you, you must tell her your wishes.

While being a grandparent is one of life's great treasures, being a happy grandparent is even better, and if moving south will make you happier, then do it. Maybe once you open the dialogue with your daughter, you can come up with a plan for how you could visit them in New Jersey and they could visit you in Florida, or wherever you decide to settle. You should also consider the possibility that you would get bored and miss your family after moving away. The key is communication with your daughter before either of you makes a life-altering decision.