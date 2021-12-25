DEAR ANNIE: Grateful for gift of caring

Dear readers: On Thanksgiving Day, I asked you to submit responses about what you're grateful for this year. In the spirit of the season — love, gratitude, family and cheer — I want to share some of your lovely responses.

Dear Annie: I'm incredibly grateful to have built a happy home for myself. I grew up in a household with parents who were constantly fighting and bringing me in the middle of their issues.

It also didn't help that we always had money issues and my parents would make me worry that we wouldn't have a house one day because it would be taken from us.

Coming home was a traumatic experience. I would find any excuse to stay at a friend's house or to participate in after-school activities so I wouldn't have to face my home life. But my parents were strict, so I spent lots of time at home feeling depressed and wanting to escape.

I never pictured being with anybody because of this relationship example. But I met my current boyfriend when I was 15, and we've been together ever since. We have now lived together for two years.