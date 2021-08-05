DEAR ANNIE: Grieve, then move on

Dear Left: People often live in a state of open-ended anguish when a loved one goes missing or dies in a way that makes a body irretrievable. Denial is a stage of grief, and without concrete evidence of a person's death, it can be very hard to move past it.

Similarly, without a definite breakup from your partner, you're stuck in a holding pattern. That's what makes his cowardly behavior so cruel and selfish.

If he has made himself totally unreachable, then you need to decide once and for all that things are over between you. Truly over. Only then can you have closure, properly mourn the relationship and move on.

Whatever you do, don't blame yourself. One moment of your feeling insecure should not lead your significant other to cut off all ties after being in a relationship for 15 years. I would ask what prompted your suspicions in the first place. Trust your intuition.