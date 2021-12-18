DEAR ANNIE: Guest with a gross habit

Annie Lane is off this week. The following column was originally published in 2017.

Dear Annie: My middle-aged confirmed bachelor brother-in-law is a frequent and welcome dinner guest at our house. Lately, when no one is here but his brother and me, he's begun cleaning his plate with his finger and then licking his finger. Sometimes he just licks his plate.

He is a dear. He's also sensitive and easily hurt. I'm reluctant to say anything that might drive him away, and my husband doesn't want to mention it, either. But this unwelcome attention to the last drops of his food makes my stomach churn. I'm hoping that if you print this, he'll take the hint — and maybe other food lovers will examine their etiquette, as well. — Grossed Out in Georgia

Dear Grossed Out: This is a classic etiquette conundrum in which calling out the offensive behavior would be ruder than the behavior itself. So I think you'll have to continue to bite your tongue and avert your gaze on this one. And perhaps it will be easier to stomach if you consider what a compliment it is to your cooking.