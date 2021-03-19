DEAR ANNIE: Gut feeling in your head?

Dear Annie: My whole life, I've been a worrywart, and my worries always seem to make their way into my stomach. While I've always experienced stressed-out "digestive issues" like that from time to time, over the past few months, it's gotten out of control. I find myself running to the bathroom way too many times a day. It's hard for me to get all my work done, and I've had to work late a few times to play catch up because I'd spent too much time away from my desk during the day.

At least for now, I don't have to worry about my co-workers knowing what I'm up to because I'm working from home. But eventually, I'll have to go back to the office. Just thinking about how embarrassing that will be is enough to give me a stomachache. Does anyone else have tips for calming nerves and stomachs? — Gut Feelings

Dear Gut Feelings: The gut-brain axis has gotten a lot of hype in recent years, deservedly so. A growing body of research suggests that mental health and gastrointestinal health are two sides of the same coin. Anxiety doesn't just irritate your bowels but irritated bowels cause anxiety, creating a sort of feedback loop. I would recommend approaching your problem from both sides. Your doctor can refer you to a gastroenterologist as well as a therapist.