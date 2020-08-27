DEAR ANNIE: Hard truths on hard drive

I feel as if I'm always competing with his mother. Just one small example: Let's say he has a stain on his shirt. I'll say something like, "Shout works well for that." He'll say, "Well, my mom said Spray 'n Wash works better, so I'll just get that."

I feel like we will never be able to come together as one family, with my kids and his kids, because he won't leave his mom's. He doesn't come over to my place too often because he's busy helping her. It's not like I live hours away from him. It's only a 30-minute drive.

Several times now, I've asked him about moving in with me, and all he says is "I'm not moving right now." What should I do: Stick it out or leave him and his mama? — Girlfriend to a Momma's Boy

Dear Girlfriend: It's noble of your boyfriend to care so much for his mother. It's understandable of you to be frustrated that he's less available to you. Neither of you is wrong. But you might be wrong for each other. He's made it clear that caring for his mom is at the top of his list of priorities. Even if you were somehow able to talk him out of that, he'd resent you for it. So, if the situation isn't working for you as it is now, it might never work for you.