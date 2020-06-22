DEAR ANNIE: Haters misjudge him

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: It's horrible to be judged. Here is my story: I am fortunate to have a nice car. This vehicle is my first new vehicle after 15 years of saving. From my additional savings, I am able to provide to others and deliver the items they need. I also have friends who do not have transportation to get from food drives and other similar places.

When the schools closed, my daughter and I packed up what we had in our pantry and dropped it off at her friend's house, knowing that they would need food. I went to a school district food distribution to secure more food for them to drop off since they didn't have transportation to get to the drive.

While there, I got death stares and screamed at that I didn't need free food because of my car! I'm fortunate to have a nice car, but I'm using it to deliver food to those who need it most. I'm also purchasing food, diapers and formula for churches to distribute. Do not judge if you don't know the whole story. — Don't Judge a Book by the Cover