DEAR ANNIE: Heartbroken by holidays

Today, I was blindsided when my parents' friend called to tell me that they are joining my parents for dinner and they plan to bring the turkey and stuffing. They bragged about how good the food will be because they are buying it from a gourmet restaurant. By the end of the conversation, I had no other choice but to say that I decided not to bake the turkey I thawed in my refrigerator for my parents. They knew I planned to make them a special meal but could not tell me that their friends are now bringing the main courses. I feel they do not appreciate what their daughter is doing and only care about their friends.

Do you have any suggestions on how I should deal with this holiday meal letdown every year? All I want to do is cook and bake with the love my grandma showed me many years ago when she taught me how to make her recipes. The rest of my family appreciates what I do, but my parents only seem to appreciate what people besides me do for them. — Holiday Heartbroken