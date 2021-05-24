DEAR ANNIE: Help her see the light

Dear Annie: Last fall, my friend "Olive" and her boyfriend of five years, "John," broke up. Of course, I wasn't happy to see her going through the tough emotions that come with any breakup, but man, I sure was happy to see that guy out of the picture. He was a jerk. He cheated on her multiple times and hardly let her see her friends. The rare times she got to see any of her friends, John would text her after an hour (sometimes less), saying it was getting late and she should come home. He would even come pick her up sometimes if she didn't respond. Anyway, I was practically doing Snoopy dances when they ended things in November, and our mutual friends felt the same way.