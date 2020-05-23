DEAR ANNIE: He's tired of seeing it all

Annie, she is now in her mid-40s and while I still think she is lovely, and I love her more than ever, her figure has not aged well. She hasn't changed her lifestyle much (she dresses when our kids have friends over), and I want to suggest that not everyone enjoys seeing her naked at her age. I just don't have the nerve to tell her. Any suggestions? — Seen It All

Dear Seen It All: Your wife was never doing this for anyone's enjoyment but her own. And if you didn't take issue with the nudity when she was 20, then I think it's shallow of you to take issue with it now. Still, I think your wife needs to be more conscientious and careful. Answering the door in the buff could constitute indecent exposure; at the very least, it could make someone uncomfortable, violating their boundaries. Encourage her instead to get back into visiting nudist clubs and retreats, where she can be with consenting adults who share the same interest.