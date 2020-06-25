DEAR ANNIE:Hiding new baby from family

After Christmas this year, I told my ex and my kids about my partner, but not the fact that she was pregnant. My ex didn't take it well at all. My eldest daughter and youngest son took it pretty well, but my middle daughter took it the hardest. Based on her reaction, I was afraid to tell them anything else and, as such, my new daughter is a secret.

I have agonized over telling them, and know I need to let them know very soon.

My daughter turned 1 the other day, and it was sad because her half siblings missed out.

My ex had been to a clairvoyant who told her that she saw a newborn, and the day after my ex asked me, "Is this girl pregnant?" I was stunned. I just said no. My son brought up the clairvoyant thing to me, and I laughed it off. I said: "It's more than likely in the cards sometime soon, though. Would you have a problem with having a younger sibling?" He said he'd like to be an older brother.

Part of the reason why I haven't said anything is because I care for my ex and know she will take it very hard. She has a lot of animosity towards me.

I think I'll need to tell them one by one, with my ex finding out last. — Fearful Father

Dear Fearful: It's time to rip the Band-Aid off so that the real healing can begin. Your plan — to tell each of your children and then your ex-wife, individually, about your new daughter — is a good one. Be sure to execute it swiftly, all on the same day, as word will travel fast. Give them the space to process and be angry. Your lies have deprived your older children from the joy of a new sister and from having an honest relationship with their father. Their first reactions won't be their final reactions. Your ex-wife will have an especially hard time with the news, no doubt, and things may always be tense between you two. But that might have been the case even if it weren't for the baby.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0