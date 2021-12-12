DEAR ANNIE:His loss of wife touches readers

I drove her to every doctor's appointment and every radiation and chemotherapy appointment, as well as all over the country as we searched for clinical trials. However, after two-plus years ... and she died in my arms.

The reason I am writing to you is that I'm a total mess. Friends and family are calling me to come to dinner. I don't want to be around people as I grieve; I prefer to be alone. Our house is just as it was on the day she died because I simply can't part with her things. Yet seeing these things sends me into pain and sobbing sessions that may last for hours. I have completely lost faith in everything, and I don't trust professionals. I have joined several grief support groups, but I do not find solace in them yet.

My wife and I spent 50 years of our lives together. She was my best friend, my soul mate and my only love. Without her, I feel empty and incomplete. Although people keep telling me that things eventually will get better, I have my doubts. I am trying to take care of myself and to do the things I believe she would want me to do if she were still alive. The only thing I really have difficulty doing is sleeping. I would appreciate any advice you can offer. — Neil