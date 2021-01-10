DEAR ANNIE: Hoarding isn't logical

Do you think she would get help with her problem if I stopped seeing her, or would she just be happy alone with her stuff? — Snuffed Out by Stuff

Dear Snuffed Out by Stuff: Hoarding is a form of obsessive-compulsive disorder. The disorder does not operate in the realm of logic. You can't reason with it. And you shouldn't take it personally — because as much as it might seem to you that your sister is choosing her stuff over you, she's not really choosing anything at this point. She's simply acting on compulsions.

If you want to stop visiting her for the sake of your own well-being, I applaud the boundary-setting. But it sounds as though you want to stop visiting her because you hope it would spur her to get help. If that's the case, you want to control the uncontrollable, and you'd most likely end up even more frustrated. Instead of basing decisions on how they might or might not impact her hoarding behavior, base your decisions on what's healthy for you.

Visit the hoarding section of the International OCD Foundation's website for information on what causes people to hoard and how you might be able to help.