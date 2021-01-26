DEAR ANNIE: Horse has left the barn

The reader said nothing about having any affection for her husband and admitted that she made a huge mistake by marrying him. She needs to find out what the property division laws are in her state, and what assets her husband actually has, rather than depending on hearsay and snooping. — Reader in New Mexico

Dear Annie: This lady does not need a marriage counselor. She needs a very strong divorce lawyer! Both must work together to find where his assets are, i.e., bank accounts, investments and the like.

I am not familiar with the laws in Las Vegas and what she would be entitled to receive, but she is legally married to him and should be entitled to something.

A petition for divorce should be filed as well as a document freezing all his assets.

This is a marriage that is not worth saving under the circumstances described by her. It is toxic; she is treated poorly by her husband and the family, and she is dying inside. What is there to save? It is time for her to move forward.

I send my prayers to her and wish her the very best. — That Marriage Is Over

Dear Readers: Thank you for your insights and suggestions. You make good points, though I am hopeful the marriage can be salvaged through marriage counseling if he goes with her. Remember, the woman who wrote in had her own job, bought her own house and was able to support herself before allowing Scrooge to change her life. If he refuses to go, then I agree that finding a good attorney to protect her would be the next logical step.

