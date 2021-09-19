DEAR ANNIE: How do I tell kids pet died?

Dear Annie: One of our two sweet dogs died recently. Do you have any suggestions for how to explain it to our two children, who are 3 and 7 years old? She had heart disease that progressed quickly — within a month and mainly over the last five days of her sweet life.

Thank you very much. — Explaining to Our Children

Dear Explaining: Losing a pet is always difficult, whether you are a child or an adult. They were a member of your family that was with you for too short a time. I am very sorry for your loss. When explaining to your children, avoid saying that they just went to sleep; rather, tell them that they will not be physically coming back. Try to find children's books that address this issue. "Dog Heaven" by Cynthia Rylant is a great one. I also always find comfort in reading the classic "Rainbow Bridge" poem:

"Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.

"When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.