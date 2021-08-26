DEAR ANNIE: Hubby has wandering eye

Dear Annie: My husband and I are both in our mid-60s and retired. He has a habit that is really starting to irk and hurt me the last few years. When we're out together and he sees attractive women, he always looks twice at them. He apologizes but then, after a couple of weeks, does it again! I have told him, repeatedly, that it is disrespectful and that if I don't do it for him anymore, he should go get what he is looking for — but that he shouldn't expect to be able to come back afterward. He says that I'm jealous and immature. I say that he should know better. What do you say? — Weary of Watching Him Watch Them

Dear Weary: Leering is one thing; just looking is another. If your husband is merely taking quick second glances at women, let it go. It's normal — healthy, even — to take momentary notice of attractive people. It doesn't mean he finds you any less attractive. As long as he's being faithful to you, physically and emotionally, that's what matters.

Dear Annie: My mom, with whom I was very close, passed away 21 months ago. Annie, my life has never been the same.

I cared for Mom when she became unexpectedly ill. I witnessed her last breath. By all accounts, I should be happy that I was the loving daughter and did right by Mom and the family.